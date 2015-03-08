Parents-to-be opt for online prenatal classes in Summerside

When the province first announced restrictions due to COVID-19 back in March, Island parents-to-be lost physical access to some services such as prenatal classes.

Now, a non-profit organization in Summerside, P.E.I., is hosting those classes online.

The Family Place is a family resource centre that offers a range of free programs and services for families with children from birth to age 12. The organization typically offers preschool programs, parenting workshops and prenatal and postnatal programs among other services.

"We are doing our online prenatal classes because we are unable to do anything in person," said Erynn Cormier, the prenatal co-ordinator with the organization.

Classes are being done through the video messaging service Zoom, although they won't be able to offer everything the in-person classes did.

Cormier said in physical classes they can offer "comfort measures" like prenatal massage and breathing techniques.

'We will have future classes once this one is over,' says Cormier. (Erynn Cormier)

Through the online version the organization is discussing what Island mothers-to-be can expect when they head to the delivery room during a pandemic, Cormier said.

"What to expect with people not being able to come in as much as they normally would," she said. "Normally they would be able to have an extra person in the delivery room, but it is limited a little bit right now."

Cormier said The Family Place typically would send doulas to provide support to mothers in the delivery room. Right now that isn't being done, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

"It's just a really different situation for them," she said.

Cormier said she believes the online classes will offer those getting ready to give birth a social aspect back that they have been missing since physical classes were put on hold.

"During this time in their lives being able to talk with other people and find that things they are going through is normal — learning about some of the things that might not be, and giving them advice to go see their family doctors or medical professionals," she said.

The Family Place created a graphic showing some of the things that will be covered in online prenatal classes. (Submitted by Erynn Cormier)

The Family Place had an in-person prenatal class set up for April. Some expectant parents contacted the organization after the classes were cancelled and it was decided the service would go online. Cormier said people are excited about the virtual version.

"They are really excited and it gives a little more of an opportunity for their partners to join in with us too because they can watch the videos back if they are unable to attend," she said.

Cormier said 20 people have signed up so far.

"We will have future classes once this one is over," she said.

This first class started Wednesday. They'll run weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for six to eight weeks.

"If we can get it all in in six weeks we will start a new program after that, if not we will continue for the eight weeks," she said.

"If there are other mothers that are in need of the class before they are due then we would absolutely accept them as well."

Online option to continue

Even if The Family Place reoffers their in-person services once the pandemic has passed Cormier said she would like to continue offering the online version.

"We would really like to continue it as a hybrid program because we feel like there is some parents who would rather do it online, maybe they are a little bit further away from Family Place and unable to access the centre itself," she said.

"We're hoping with the prenatal programming they're able to meet some other families even if it is online."

Cormier said those who want to take part can call or email the organization.

More from CBC P.E.I.