Explosion at asphalt plant in Summerside sends employee to hospital

An explosion at the Curran & Briggs asphalt plant on West Drive in Summerside, P.E.I. has sent one employee to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Summerside police, fire and Island EMS responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls Monday afternoon. Police say the incident appears to be an industrial accident.

Occupational Health and Safety have been called to the scene to investigate.