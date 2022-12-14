Tenants return to Summerside building after evacuation

Tenants have returned to the former National Bank building in Summerside after police ordered it to be evacuated Monday due to the presence of a hazardous material.

That material turned out to be a small amount of mustard gas, which was safely removed by a specialized team from Halifax, according to Summerside Deputy Chief Jason Blacquiere.

"The item in question was a souvenir passed down to the owner," Blacquiere said in an email to CBC.

The investigation is still open, he said, but no other details were provided.

On Monday, he said there were no indications that anyone was exposed to the chemicals, or that there was any ill intent on the person in possession of the chemicals.

Mustard gas is a type of chemical warfare agent that can cause blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The building, located at 290 Water St., houses Child and Family Services along with other businesses, but not National Bank, which has moved uptown.