'Nothing welcoming' about entrance to Summerside, councillor says

Something needs to be done about the signage, or lack of it, at the entrances to P.E.I.'s second city, says a Summerside councillor.

Post-tropical storm Dorian blew away most of a sign that was marking the eastern entrance to the city, but Coun. Carrie Adams said even when the sign was standing it was inadequate.

"There's nothing welcoming about our entrance right now. Right now it's just part of a sign," said Adams.

"There's little to no signage on either side of Summerside when you're coming from west or you're coming from the Red Bridge way. There's nothing saying people should stop in, do business here."

She said there also needs to be better lighting, but that is a provincial responsibility.

The city's community services department has been asked to come up with plan for the entrances. Adams is hoping money will be set aside in the city's next budget to deal with the problem.

She is concerned that without signs indicating what the city has to offer, tourists are passing Summerside by. She said Downtown Summerside, a business group that promotes the downtown, has told her it would like to see improvements at the city's entrances as well.

More P.E.I. news