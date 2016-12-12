2nd suspicious fire in a week under investigation, say Summerside police

Police and the provincial fire marshal's office say they are investigating a second deliberately set fire in Summerside this week.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, police received a call that a home on Elm Street was on fire and responded along with the Summerside Fire Department, according to a news release.

The fire was put out in about 30 minutes. Investigators believe it was deliberately set.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

This is the second fire police believe to be arson in Summerside in the last week. There was a fire at a home on Palmer St. on April 7. There was also nobody home at the time of that fire, and no one injured.

However police said there is no indication the fires are related.

Police want to speak any residents of the area who have home surveillance cameras, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

