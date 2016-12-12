2nd suspicious fire in a week under investigation, say Summerside police
There was nobody home at the time and there were no injuries
Police and the provincial fire marshal's office say they are investigating a second deliberately set fire in Summerside this week.
Around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, police received a call that a home on Elm Street was on fire and responded along with the Summerside Fire Department, according to a news release.
The fire was put out in about 30 minutes. Investigators believe it was deliberately set.
No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.
This is the second fire police believe to be arson in Summerside in the last week. There was a fire at a home on Palmer St. on April 7. There was also nobody home at the time of that fire, and no one injured.
However police said there is no indication the fires are related.
Police want to speak any residents of the area who have home surveillance cameras, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.