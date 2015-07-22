New traffic precautions at Summerside school, council votes

School safety was front and centre Monday night at Summerside City Council as officials opted to add a four-way stop and speed bumps to a school zone in need of "more attention."

Council voted in favour of adding a four-way stop and speed bumps to the Elm Street Elementary school zone.

"I think it's something that's been very much needed for a long time," said Coun. Barb Ramsay, the chair of police services and fire emergency planning committee.

"I'm pretty happy about the results this evening."

'Not convinced'

The four-way stop will be located at Elm Street and Willow Avenue.

Staff had previously conducted a review of the intersection and determined a four-way stop was not needed, but according to Ramsey the review didn't take into account its location in a school zone.

Council voted five to three in favour of the stop signs.

“I like to base decision on informed research," says Coun. Brian McFeely. "That's why I voted the way I did tonight.” (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"I'm not convinced that four-way stops will increase the safety of children," said Coun. Brian McFeely who voted against the move.

"Based on the research, based on the recommendations from staff, the signs weren't warranted at this particular point in time."

However, McFeely did vote in support of the speed bumps after another review suggested excessive speeding was not a problem in the area and recommended the tactic only be used for stretches in need of more precautionary measures.

"If they're placed in the appropriate place near the school, it will cause drivers to slow down and catch their attention and [think], 'Oh yeah, this is a school zone,' and slow down."

Tie breaker

The vote ended in a four to four tie. But Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart stepped in and voted in favour to break the split.

"I think we really need to look at a way to make those school zones safe and that is perhaps one way that does," said McFeely.

Ramsay agreed and said there have been a "number of complaints and concerns around that area."

She also said that given the number of young children there daily, the school zone was in pressing need of more attention.

More from CBC P.E.I.