Summerside-wide power outage mostly resolved, says city

Summerside Electric has restored power after an unexpected outage Thursday morning that affected most of the city.

The utility has still not explained what led to the loss of electricity, other than saying the problem was with the main line.

The power in P.E.I.'s second-largest community went out at 10 a.m. By noon the power was mostly back on, the city said.

At that point, the outage had caused vaccination clinics to be cancelled at the County Fair Mall and the Public Nursing office in Summerside. The province said some late-afternoon appointments may be offered if the power stays on.

Summerside Electric had advertised a planned power outage for people on East Drive Thursday morning to upgrade local infrastructure.

"We are aware that today's planned power outage has affected other areas of the city not originally listed," the city said in a social media post at around 11 a.m. "Our crews are working hard to restore power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible."

While most of P.E.I. is powered by Maritime Electric, Summerside has its own electrical utility.