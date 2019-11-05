Summerside Electric discovers more problems during repair work
A planned power outage in Summerside, P.E.I., did not go as hoped Monday morning.
Original planned work left undone
Summerside Electric had announced maintenance work that would require a three-hour outage, from midnight to 3 a.m., for parts of the city.
But during the work a faulty switch was discovered. The switch required immediate repairs, which meant cutting power to the whole city for about an hour.
Fixing the switch meant the scheduled work was not completed. The utility will be scheduling another power outage for that work to be done.
