Police warning customers of Summerside Electric text message scam

Police are warning Summerside Electric customers of a scam that is circulating, according to a release on Sunday.

Both police and city officials have received reports from customers receiving text messages from the telephone number, 1-581-983-4525, the release said.

Police say customers are being contacted by someone claiming to represent the utility. They claim Summerside Electric has sent money due to overbilling.

A link is embedded at the end of the text message, police say. Customers are being asked not to click on the link and to delete the message.

The incident echoes a recent text message scam involving Maritime Electric following post-tropical storm Dorian. Customers were threatened disconnection if they didn't deliver immediate payment, the release said.

Victims of the scam should notify police, the release said.

