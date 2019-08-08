Police warning customers of Summerside Electric text message scam
Customers are being contacted by someone claiming to represent the utility
Police are warning Summerside Electric customers of a scam that is circulating, according to a release on Sunday.
Both police and city officials have received reports from customers receiving text messages from the telephone number, 1-581-983-4525, the release said.
Police say customers are being contacted by someone claiming to represent the utility. They claim Summerside Electric has sent money due to overbilling.
A link is embedded at the end of the text message, police say. Customers are being asked not to click on the link and to delete the message.
The incident echoes a recent text message scam involving Maritime Electric following post-tropical storm Dorian. Customers were threatened disconnection if they didn't deliver immediate payment, the release said.
Victims of the scam should notify police, the release said.
