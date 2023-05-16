Amount owed for Summerside Electric bills 60 days past due has doubled in a year

The amount owed for electric bills over 60 days past due for customers of Summerside Electric is more than twice as high as it was a year ago.

Coun. Bruce MacDougall, chair of the city's finance committee, says the amount owed totals $38,300.

City documents show the amount was $17,000 on May 6, 2022.

The amount owing for all overdue bills right now is $246,400.

"Inflation is playing a role in it and things are not great with the economy right now and it takes a lot to keep a household going," said MacDougall. "You have to go between food and electricity, that's probably what is happening in a few of those."

'We don't want to cut anybody off,' says Summerside Coun. Bruce MacDougall. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

He said the city has a no cut-off policy on overdue accounts during the winter. He cautioned that people could get off if they don't contact the city to make payment arrangements.

"We don't want to cut anybody off," MacDougall said, especially for homes with young children.

During Summerside's monthly council meeting, Coun. Justin Doiron wanted clarification that the city could work things out with some customers through a payment plan.

MacDougall said the city is doing that.

"We're going to work with them to see what we can come up with and if there is assistance needed, you know, if there is any way we can help that way, we will," said MacDougall.