Summerside eco-business park way ahead of schedule
Park occupants will be expected to aim for net zero carbon emissions
The City of Summerside could have businesses operating in western P.E.I. in its new eco-business park as early as next year, thanks to help from the federal and provincial governments.
Summerside council presented the plan for the project a year ago, and funding was approved for the $1.5 million first phase this summer.
"All good news," said Coun. Brian McFeely.
"It'll get us in the position where we will be able to proceed with getting some buildings in there hopefully next summer. And that'll be six months to a year earlier than we had initially anticipated."
The eco-business park is an industrial park where tenants would abide by green practices and aim for net zero carbon emissions.
Eighty per cent of the first phase funding is coming from Ottawa and the province, with the city covering the rest.
Basic infrastructure work — including roads, water and sewer — will be completed in November, said McFeely.
Phase two will begin in the spring.
With files from Isabella Zavarise
