Police seize crystal meth in vehicle stop

RCMP supplied this photo of what police seized. (RCMP)

A joint police operation in western P.E.I. resulted in a drug seizure following a vehicle stop in Summerside Thursday.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit — comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington police — led to the arrest of two males. Drugs in the vehicle were seized.

21 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

74 methamphetamine pills.

10 grams of cannabis.

Police also confiscated more than $350 in cash.

Police said a 28-year-old man will be charged with drug trafficking offences on a later date.

More P.E.I. news