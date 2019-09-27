Police seize crystal meth in vehicle stop
A joint police operation in western P.E.I. resulted in a drug seizure following a vehicle stop in Summerside Thursday.
Man faces trafficking charges
The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit — comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington police — led to the arrest of two males. Drugs in the vehicle were seized.
- 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
- 74 methamphetamine pills.
- 10 grams of cannabis.
Police also confiscated more than $350 in cash.
Police said a 28-year-old man will be charged with drug trafficking offences on a later date.