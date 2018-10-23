Fight over drug deal nets Summerside man 2 years in jail

One of four suspects involved in an argument over a drug deal in May in Summerside, P.E.I., was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail.

The dispute happened just hours before police shot one of the other suspects, Jeremy Stephens, who later died from his injuries.

After pleading guilty to break, enter and assault with a weapon, Aaron Christopher Prichard, 35, was sentenced Tuesday for his part in an assault on a man and woman in a Summerside hotel room on May 27.

Court heard Prichard and three men had bought what they thought was speed from the man and woman. But the drugs turned out to be vitamins — so they went to the hotel to get their $200 back.

Jeremy Stephens was shot by police and died in the aftermath of the robbery. (GoFundMe)

Prichard was armed with a metal pipe, and both the man and the woman were hit with it.

Court heard that Stephens was also in the hotel room that night and according to a witness, was armed with a small knife.

After leaving the hotel, three of them — Prichard, Stephens and Congjie Tan — ended up at Prichard's house in Summerside, court heard.

At about 6 a.m., Stephens and Tan went outside and saw police pull up, according to facts read into the court record Tuesday. Tan was arrested, and Stephens ran back inside. The 32-year-old Stephens was later shot by police — police say he was resisting arrest.

The Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, based in Halifax continues to investigate the shooting.

Prichard's defence lawyer Joel Wonnacott told court Tuesday his client has long-standing addiction problems, for which he is planning to get treatment. Prichard has admitted he "fell in with the wrong crowd," Wonnacott said.

"He was involved in the death of his friend in his family home," Wonnacott said in his client's defense. "It's had a deep impact on him."

"We've seen this time and time again related to drug deals," said Judge Jeff Lantz as he handed down Prichard's sentence. "I always say it's a matter of time before someone gets killed ... in this case someone, indirectly, did get killed."

When Prichard gets out of jail he'll be on probation for two years.

Tan, 26, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be back in court Dec.10.

Scott Bruce Dalziel, 40, was sentenced in August to 16 and a half months in jail after pleading guilty to breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

With files from Brian Higgins