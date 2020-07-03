2 women arrested as drugs seized in Summerside

Skip to Main Content
Two women are facing charges after a drug search in Summerside, P.E.I., this week. 

Cocaine, crystal meth among drugs found as search warrant executed

CBC News ·
Officers from the RCMP as well as Summerside and Kensington police took part in a drug operation Thursday that resulted in charges against two women. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

An RCMP news release says officers seized a half-ounce of cocaine, crystal meth, methamphetamine tablets, cash and weapons in the operation Thursday. 

Officers from the Prince District Joint Force Operations Drug Unit, which includes Summerside and Kensington Police members, carried out the action with the help of a search warrant and P.E.I. RCMP Police Dog Services.

A 44-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges and another woman, aged 41, faces possession charges.

