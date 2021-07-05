Couple facing drug charges after police car hit in Summerside

RCMP say a 49-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are facing a number of drug-related charges after crashing into a police cruiser in Summerside.

On June 28, members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operation Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a gas station on Water Street.

A news release issued Monday said the driver, who was prohibited from driving at the time of the incident, did not stop his vehicle for police and attempted to flee the scene.

That's when the vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Nobody was injured.

The two people now facing charges were arrested moments later.

The police news release said officers seized "30 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, 16.5 grams of what is believed to be crystal-methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, drug paraphernalia and weapons."

Both Summerside residents will face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. As well, the man has been charged with driving while prohibited and breach of a probation order.

