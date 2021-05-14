Drug bust in Summerside nets cocaine, crystal meth, prescription drugs and weapons

Drugs, cash and weapons seized by police in Summerside Thursday. (RCMP)

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in Summerside, P.E.I., after a police search found prescription and illegal drugs, along with cash and weapons.

The Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit of RCMP, Summerside and Kensington police officers carried out the search on Water Street, said a written release from the RCMP.

Police say they seized 25 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of crystal meth, $4,500 cash, a money counter, brass knuckles, two switchblades, three ounces of hashish, oxycodone pills, hydromorphone pills and other prescription pills.

Police charged both the man and the woman with drug trafficking and weapons offences.

The man was held in custody and was to appear in provincial court Friday. Police say he has a criminal record with several convictions for drug trafficking and was on probation for those convictions when they arrested him.

The bust is the latest in a steady stream of drug arrests in Prince County in recent months. The largest bust to date, back in January, found eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 32 ounces of methamphetamine pills, an ounce of cocaine and more.

The Summerside major crime unit and RCMP police dog services assisted Prince District JFO with executing the search warrant.

