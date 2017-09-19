City of Summerside aims to tackle drug issues with information session

The city of Summerside, P.E.I., is trying to tackle the use of drugs in the city. City council has organized an information session to give residents the opportunity to learn what the issues are and what options they have to get help.

"For the last 30 years of my life I spent working with youth and I see the difficulties out there either in my workplace and in the community," said Coun. Barb Ramsay, who is organizing the event and also works as a youth addiction worker.

"I realize that maybe it's time for residents to kind of get some more information."

Ramsay says through her work she has been seeing an increase in the amount of drug use.

"I've seen an increase in the community, in the province, in the whole country. It's getting worse I think by the day."

Expert panel

The information session will have guest speakers who have all struggled with addiction — two young people from Charlottetown and Grant Matheson.

There will then be a question and answer session with professionals from the Summerside police, RCMP, youth outreach services, mental health and addiction services and an emergency room physician.

Ramsay said when speaking with those in the community, there seems to be a need for information.

"The concerns are in the schools, and just in the community in general. But I think people are wondering for their own children what are the resources out there, where can we go, what's in the community, what's in the province," she said.

"I think a lot of us, unless you live in it and work in it, you don't really know what's happening in that world. So I think it will be good for everyone to see, 'Oh my goodness this is an issue that we need to look at.'"

Ramsay said the suggested age for the night is Grade 9 and above, but all are welcome.

The event will be held April 17 from 7-9 p.m. at Three Oaks Senior High School.

