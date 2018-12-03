Summerside offers a taste of its downtown Saturday

If you're curious about what Summerside, P.E.I., restaurants have to offer the city has just the event for you on Saturday.

The Taste of Downtown Summerside offers an opportunity to sample foods from dozens of restaurants in the downtown.

"Believe it or not a lot of people think that there's not a lot of places to eat here in Summerside but there's actually over 30 in just downtown Summerside alone," said Downtown Summerside executive director Lydia Potter.

"This weekend is an opportunity to try 27 of them. All the restaurants are doing a special feature."

The features will be sample-sized, priced from $1 to $4, to give people an opportunity to try many different places.

Passports and maps will be available at the Breakwater Bar and Grill starting point. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with three entertainment stages set up along the route.

More P.E.I. news