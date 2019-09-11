50 customers still without power in Summerside

Summerside Electric is down to 50 customers still without power, following post-tropical storm Dorian striking P.E.I. last weekend.

In an update issued Friday morning, the city said all streets now had power, and the utility was working on small outages. It noted several customers have broken masts on their properties that need to be repaired before they can be reconnected.

The utility expects to have all customers with working masts reconnected by midday Saturday.

The city is starting work on large stump removal Friday, with more than a dozen sites on its list.

Drivers should be on the lookout for those work crews.

