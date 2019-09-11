50 customers still without power in Summerside
Summerside Electric is down to 50 customers still without power, following post-tropical storm Dorian striking P.E.I. last weekend.
Large stump removal starting
Summerside Electric is down to 50 customers still without power, following post-tropical storm Dorian striking P.E.I. last weekend.
In an update issued Friday morning, the city said all streets now had power, and the utility was working on small outages. It noted several customers have broken masts on their properties that need to be repaired before they can be reconnected.
The utility expects to have all customers with working masts reconnected by midday Saturday.
The city is starting work on large stump removal Friday, with more than a dozen sites on its list.
Drivers should be on the lookout for those work crews.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.