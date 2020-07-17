Summerside doctor's retirement leaves hundreds of patients without physician

Donna Murray says she knew for nearly two years that her long-time family doctor was planning to retire, but she was hopeful the province would find a replacement before it happened.

Murray's husband has had a couple of serious health issues in the past. While he's OK now, she says having a family doctor is critical.

"It makes me nervous," said Murray, who has been under the care of Dr. Steven O'Neil in Summerside for more than 20 years.

"If one of us does get really sick what do we do?"

400 patients on waiting list

Health PEI confirms O'Neil retired at the end of June after more than two years of planning.

In a statement, Health PEI said, "Many patients are now being seen by another physician, however, not all patients could be accommodated."

CBC News has learned that other physician is Dr. Chris Dockx.

A staffer in Dockx's office said he took about 600 of O'Neil's 1,600 patients.

Dockx only works part-time as a family physician. He's also a specialist, specializing in obesity.

Dockx's office took some of the most urgent patients and still has 400 patients on a waiting list, who they have not been able to see because COVID-19 has meant the office is seeing fewer patients on a daily basis.

MLA Trish Altass says some Islanders have been on the P.E.I. patient registry for years. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Trish Altass, MLA for Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke and the Opposition health critic, said she's been hearing from a number of O'Neil's patients who are concerned because they no longer have a family doctor.

Altass said O'Neil did give the province two years' notice.

"We really need to focus on planning and well in advance, making sure we have the time to recruit doctors so that there's a continuity of care there," said Altass.

There are people who have been waiting for years on the registry and don't know when they will have a family doctor. — Trish Altass, Opposition health critic

Without that, patients are left with walk-in clinics and waiting on the patient registry.

There are nearly 13,000 people on P.E.I.'s patient registry.

About 2,500 of them are in the East Prince region.

Altass said Summerside has one walk-in clinic and the wait times can be very long.

"And there are people who have been waiting for years on the registry and don't know when they will have a family doctor," said Altass.

CBC News asked for an interview from Health PEI or the Department of Health regarding the situation in Summerside and the province's doctor recruitment efforts, but nobody was available.

Fingers crossed

Murray, who lives in Irishtown, said these doctors are amazing people and they deserve to retire like anybody else.

But she said the province needs to do a better job recruiting doctors to the province.

Donna Murray is looking for a new family physician after her doctor of 20 years retired at the end of June. (Submitted by Donna Murray)

Murray is on that waiting list to see Dockx. She's keeping her fingers crossed.

"I kind of got the impression that maybe Dr. O'Neil thought that he would have somebody in place for us when he retired and I think that's probably why he pushed it off even longer because he was trying to find a replacement for himself," said Murray.

"I don't think that should be up to the doctor's responsibility. We've got to do something to make the doctors want to come to our Island."

