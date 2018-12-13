Summerside changing tack on doctor recruitment

The economic development department in Summerside, P.E.I., is looking at new ways to recruit physicians.

It has partnered with local doctors to find ways to highlight the working environment and quality of life in the city. Mike Thususka, Summerside's economic development director, said the new approach came out of the realization that there is more than one good reason to have doctors settle there.

"Economic impact without a doubt, it brings some significant clout no different than our aerospace industry, no different than our IT industry, no different than our renewable energy industry," said Thususka.

"The impact, aside from the professional services they provide, the fact that they're an important engine in our economy is as important to us as anything."

Summerside had a presence at the Family Medicine Forum, the largest gathering of family physicians in the country, last month in Toronto.

Thususka said no new doctors have been recruited yet, but knowledge gained over the past few months will be used to continue efforts in the new year.

