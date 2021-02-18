Summerside councillor calls $500k/year spent filling ditches 'too much'

A Summerside city councillor is speaking out about the amount of money from the city's budget being used to fill in open ditches in the city.

"When there's a half a million dollars going towards ditch infill and we're looking for a police officer, or we need a police car, or we need some fire services … there's lots of needs in Summerside," said Coun. Barb Ramsay.

A city official confirmed that on average, $500,000 per year has been spent on ditch infill in Summerside since 1999, a total of $15.7 million.

I try to spread everything out and I try to make it equal, because I am just not a councillor for my ward. I'm a councillor for the whole city of Summerside. - Coun. Barb Ramsay

"I want the residents of Summerside to know that that amount of money is being spent, and it's their money," said Ramsay, who raised the issue at a meeting of Summerside's city council Tuesday night.

"There are so many ditches to be filled in the Summerside area that they will not be completed in 50 years," she said.

"If we spend half a million dollars for the next 50 years, our children and their children will be paying a lot of money for just aesthetic ditch infill."

Pros and cons

In past years, Summerside residents lobbying for ditches near them to be filled in have cited safety reasons, particularly when it comes to water pooling in them after storms. The work is often done in conjunction with projects to add stormwater drainage mains.

However, when Charlottetown councillors were debating whether to end their city's infill program in 2019, the public works manager said open ditches can hold more storm runoff than filled ones, help recharge the groundwater and require less maintenance.

Ramsay said the practice of ditch infilling in Summerside has been around for many years.

"I'm not sure how it all unfolded that when amalgamation happened that there would be ditches filled in areas outside the city. And that just has continued for 25 years," she said.

Depending on the type of work done, ditches can cost either $18,000 or $5,000 each to fill, says Ramsay. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Some other councillors at the meeting did not agree with Ramsay's opinion that too much money is being spent on ditch infilling.

"There are councillors in wards that do have ditches, and so, you know, they want to give those folks … what they feel they deserve. And I get that," said Ramsay.

"But I'm also very fair as a councillor and I try to spread everything out and I try to make it equal, because I am just not a councillor for my ward. I'm a councillor for the whole city of Summerside."

Money could be used for 'safety concerns'

Ramsay said that when she sees a ditch being filled in, "it actually breaks my heart a little bit."

"I am chair of [the police, fire, and emergency services committee]. I know how hard our policemen and women are working, and I know what their needs are. And I would just like to see some of that money be put towards, you know, some more safety concerns," she said.

Summerside's 2020-2021 budget, passed last March, was $53 million. 20 per cent of the budget, almost $4.5 million, was allocated to police services.

More from CBC P.E.I.