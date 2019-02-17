Summerside trailer park, drive-in sites up for development

The City of Summerside's planning board committee has given its approval for rezoning to allow for two new housing developments.

One, in the former Heritage Trailer Park location, will be called Dory View By Water's Edge. The other, on the site of the former Starlite Drive-in, will be called Starlite Estates.

City council is expected to make a final decision on the developments at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Aaron MacDonald, director of the city's technical services department, says the developers of the former Heritage Trailer Park property are looking to have about 30 single family homes placed on slightly narrower lots.

Heritage Park is tucked away off Water Street with only the sign at the entrance really visible from the road. (John Robertson/CBC)

"They are going to build the houses so they have control over what style of home goes in on all the lots, and then rent them out. That's our understanding."

A spokesperson for developers Tara and Steve Malayny said they hope to begin work by mid-May.

40 lots in Starlight Estates

Starlite Estates would be developed by MacDuff Holdings. Robert Duffy said there will be 40 lots in total, with 36 semi-detached homes and four single family ones.

Work would begin on that project in August or September, after they complete another project with 50 lots for semi-detached homes called Fairview Estates, near the golf course.

More P.E.I. news