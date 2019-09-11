Summerside residents without power urged to check service mast on home

Summerside Electric is asking customers experiencing power outages to inspect the service mast on their homes — the connection from the street's power line to the house.

Residents with a damaged mast are being asked to contact a private electrical contractor to make the repairs.

Crews with Summerside Electric are unable to reconnect services to customers with a damaged mast, officials said.

Once a private electrical contractor has repaired the damaged mast, customers need to call Summerside Electric to be added to a list of customers with intact masts who remain without power.

About 175 customers in the city still don't have power, according to officials with the utility.

Summerside Electric has enlisted crews from New Brunswick to help in restoring power to customers in the area. (CBC)

In addition to ongoing power outages in the area, Poplar, Beaver, and Hanover streets remain barricaded.

Ongoing outages in the city include homes on the following streets:

Beaver Street.

Court Street.

Mill Crescent.

Poplar Street.

Oak Street.

Parts of Sunshine Trailer Park are also still without power.

To address ongoing outages, the utility has enlisted the assistance of crews from Saint John Energy from New Brunswick, officials said.

