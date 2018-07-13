New brewery opens in Summerside, P.E.I.
'A good bar is important to a good community'
Evermoore Brewery opened its doors in downtown Summerside, P.E.I., this week.
The craft brewery and 150-seat bar is inside the old train station, which was most recently a library.
Right now the brewery offers just one lager on tap, but more varieties are in production and will be available soon.
"It's a hoppier beer ... it does have that bitterness that isn't for everyone in a beer," said owner Alex Clark.
From eats to drinks
Clark also owns popular Summerside restaurant Open Eats.
Clark said the restaurant did so well, it made him want to keep building in the community.
"A good bar is important to a good community," he maintains.
Clark took it upon himself to learn about the craft, enrolling in a beer course and the rest, as they say, is history.
The brewery had been working toward getting its liquor license and received it Wednesday, so Clark said they decided to open right away.
"It would be naive to believe you were going to know it all when you opened up, day one," he said. "People are nice, kind and generally happy to have a cold beer despite some of our shortcomings."
"We're learning lots and having fun."
Clark says restoring the historic building was important to him, and he's pleased with the result. "You notice it when you drive downtown," he said.
The brewery currently employs three people full-time, but Clark said based on the response it has received so far they'll need to hire more staff soon.
He's also working on plans for a kitchen to open in the fall.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown