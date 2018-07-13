New brewery opens in Summerside, P.E.I.

Evermoore Brewery opened its doors in downtown Summerside, P.E.I., this week.

The craft brewery and 150-seat bar is inside the old train station, which was most recently a library.

Right now the brewery offers just one lager on tap, but more varieties are in production and will be available soon.

"It's a hoppier beer ... it does have that bitterness that isn't for everyone in a beer," said owner Alex Clark.

From eats to drinks

Clark also owns popular Summerside restaurant Open Eats.

Alex Clark is the owner of Evermoore Brewery as well as restaurant Open Eats in Summerside. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

There's a lot to learn about beer culture, Clark says, but it's fun too. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Clark said the restaurant did so well, it made him want to keep building in the community.

"A good bar is important to a good community," he maintains.

Clark took it upon himself to learn about the craft, enrolling in a beer course and the rest, as they say, is history.

Clark says he'd hoped to open with a full kitchen. But that has been postponed until the fall, in favour of opening the brewery in time for the busy summer season. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

After 10 months of extensive renovation to the old library and train station, Evermoore opened its doors Wednesday. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The brewery had been working toward getting its liquor license and received it Wednesday, so Clark said they decided to open right away.

"It would be naive to believe you were going to know it all when you opened up, day one," he said. "People are nice, kind and generally happy to have a cold beer despite some of our shortcomings."

"We're learning lots and having fun."

'You notice it when you drive downtown,' says Clark of the extensively renovated heritage building. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC) The brewery is located in downtown Summerside inside the old train station. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC) Clark wants to encourage others to open hospitality businesses like restaurants and bars in Summerside and other P.E.I. communities. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Clark says restoring the historic building was important to him, and he's pleased with the result. "You notice it when you drive downtown," he said.

The brewery currently employs three people full-time, but Clark said based on the response it has received so far they'll need to hire more staff soon.

He's also working on plans for a kitchen to open in the fall.

