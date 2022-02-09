Summerside police rescue elderly couple trapped inside burning home

A Summerside couple in their 80s who were trapped inside their burning home until police were able to rescue them were treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call about a kitchen fire at a Central Street residence at about 4:15 p.m.

Summerside police Deputy Chief Jason Blacquiere said when officers first arrived on scene, the fire was blocking the front door.

He said the man inside the house had made it to the back door but couldn't escape because it was blocked with snow. He said the officers were able to force open the door and pull the man out.

Then they called out to the woman.

"They were able to make verbal contact with the lady of the house and instructed her to try and move towards their voices," Blacquiere said.

"She did make it most of the way to where the officers were situated, but the officers did end up having to eventually enter the house and pull her the rest of the way outside."

Summerside fire Chief Ron Enman says the fire was difficult to put out. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The couple and two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital and released.

The fire caused extensive damage to the old stone home, said Summerside fire Chief Ron Enman.

"Those older homes have ballooned-frame construction. It spreads very quickly," he said.

"That's what we had to deal with and plus with the stone in the basement area of the structure. It was just like an oven in there. It was holding the heat and it was a tough one."

The fire is under investigation.