Charlottetown man faces counterfeit money charges

Police in Summerside have arrested a Charlottetown man they suspect of passing counterfeit currency.

In a news release, Summerside police said they received a call just before 2 p.m. Wednesday from a Granville Street business reporting a man had just passed counterfeit currency. While looking for the suspect police received two other calls, also reporting someone using counterfeit currency and providing a similar description of the suspect.

Police located and arrested a 27-year-old Charlottetown man. They said they seized a significant quantity of suspected counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency during the arrest.

Police suspect the same man was involved in a similar incident on July 18.

The man was still in custody Thursday morning and scheduled to appear in court in the afternoon to answer to four charges of uttering counterfeit currency, one charge of possession of counterfeit currency, one charge of possession of stolen property and one charge of breach of probation.

All of the suspected counterfeit currency was $100 bills. The U.S. bills had the serial number LB45440078L, and the Canadian bills had the serial number LGQ03229158.

Police are advising any businesses that have received any U.S. or Canadian $100 bills to check for any irregularities.

