Summerside council votes to rezone property despite residents' objections

Summerside council voted in favour of rezoning a property at Monday night's meeting — despite objections from local residents.

The property is located at the corner of Briggs Street and West Drive. The subdivision was developed years ago for single-family homes, then last year the zoning changed to R2 — allowing for duplexes.

Coun. Bruce MacDougall said the rezoning would now allow for an R3 designation, meaning a four-unit row house could be built.

He said residents voiced their concerns and even presented a petition to council.

"They just don't want the start of an R3 in that area," MacDougall said.

"Their thought is if you allow one, why wouldn't we approve the rest of the lots available … that's their fear."

Toby MacDonald has lived in the neighbourhood for more than 22 years and organized the petition.

"The 59 that are on our petition are absolutely not opposed to development," she said.

"We would love to see the land developed within the bylaw as it stands right now which is R2, because the majority of the subdivision is an R1 and R2 and we would like to see that consistency remain."

'On the fence for a long time'

MacDougall said residents were also worried about increased traffic and the development negatively impacting their property values.

He was one of the council members that voted against the project but said he understood why others voted for it.

Toby MacDonald organized the petition and says residents aren't opposed to development, as long as it remains as two-unit duplexes. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"The result was 6-2 in favour," he said.

"There's a housing crisis in our city. There's a housing crisis in this province. And I believe that most of them had that thought in their minds when they were deciding which way they were going to vote on this."

Coun. Justin Doiron voted for the project but said it wasn't an easy decision.

"I know I'm not the only one, but I was on the fence for a long time weighing my options," he said.

"At the end of the day … housing is needed. That's why we voted the way we did."

Doiron said this could set a precedent for future development in the area, but said every case is different.

"In this instance, everything fell into place as far as our city plan and our need for growth."

Doiron said now that the rezoning has been voted on, there is a 21-day period for residents to appeal the decision to IRAC and then the province will have final say on the project's approval.

