Summerside looking to crack down on unsightly properties

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is working on a plan to force people to clean up their properties.

During Monday night's regular council meeting via Zoom, Coun. Barb Ramsay, chair of the police services committee, said she had heard from a number of councillors that it's an ongoing issue within their wards.

Coun. Cory Snow, of Ward 4, said he'd received three complaints earlier that day about the same property and said he repeatedly hears how frustrated residents are.

"It's unfortunate people have to put up with this," he said.

"We need to find ways that we can address this in a timely manner, and create some enjoyment for the neighbours that are currently not enjoying living beside houses that are unsightly."

'Leaving their property in a less desirable state'

At Monday night's meeting Snow gave notice that a motion — or proposed decision — would be made to address these properties. Coun. Brian McFeely seconded the notice.

Snow said the motion will allow the city to enforce the rules, and make a property owner or tenant clean up their property. Snow said if people don't do this within a certain amount of time, the city will clean it and then bill the occupant.

Ward 4 Coun. Cory Snow said he'd received three complaints earlier that day about the same property. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

According to the city's dangerous, hazardous and unsightly premises bylaw, the rules can be applied to properties with excess trash or litter, lack of maintenance or repair and objects or conditions that create fire, health or accident hazards.

Snow said many of the complaints he's received are related to garbage on people's properties such as washing machines, couches and old parts.

"That's the overall complaint that we're receiving, that just people aren't picking up after themselves, and leaving their property in a less desirable state," he said.

Bylaw officer not in the budget

Coun. Norma McColeman said maybe there's more to why people aren't caring for their properties.

"We need to try and figure out what the problem could be and help them," she said.

"It's important for us as a city. Is there some illness? Is there something in the home that's causing that problem?"

'My hope is that other councillors are starting to get on board as they're starting to receive more and more complaints as well,' says Snow. (YouTube)

Ramsay said police handle these complaints, but that it can be time-consuming.

Snow said that's why he'd like the city to hire a bylaw enforcement officer, but said there weren't enough funds in this year's budget to do that.

"There's been lots of talk about a bylaw officer," he said.

"My hope is that other councillors are starting to get on board as they're starting to receive more and more complaints as well."

The motion will be put forward at May's council meeting.

