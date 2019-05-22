Summerside taking 'proactive approach' to safety with new all-way stops

Summerside city council had approved new stop signs for two intersections in the city.

At its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night, council voted to install a three-way stop at the intersection of St. Clair Street and Cozier Drive, as well as a four-way stop at the intersection of Duke and Notre Dame Streets.

Ward 4 Coun. Cory Snow moved the resolution regarding the Duke and Notre Dame Streets intersection, which is located in his ward. It's also next to Billy Bridges Park, and near Generation XX and the local Boys and Girls club.

"I think it's a proactive approach to knowing that the park is going to increase for traffic there. The Boys and Girls Club and Generation XX traffic is increasing," Snow said.

"It was a no-brainer for myself to bring it forward to council to try to get it approved."

One vote against

While both motions passed, neither had recommendation from city staff. The only councillor to vote against the motions was Greg Campbell. He said he did so largely because staff hadn't recommended the change.

"They didn't recommend it, and I didn't think that probably I should either," Campbell said.

Coun. Greg Campbell voted against the resolutions to add all-way stops at two Summerside intersections. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Campbell also said he has concerns about a four-way stop causing more congestion. He also worries it could cause a false sense of security — as people may not follow the stop signs, particularly when they are new.

"It's going to be a learning curve, and hopefully it's not going to be a dangerous learning curve."

'An easy fix'

Snow says he heard concerns from residents during the election campaign, and he believes the changes will make the intersection safer.

Coun. Cory Snow hopes a new four-way stop will slow down traffic and improve safety at the corner of Duke and Notre Dame Streets. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"I'm pretty confident in the safety around four-way stops, and people's ability to adhere to the rules of the road," he said.

"I think it's an easy fix for the area, something that will ultimately slow traffic down, make it safer for pedestrians."

The three-way stop in the Wilmot area was put forward by that ward's councillor, Carrie Adams, who also said she had heard safety concerns from residents.

