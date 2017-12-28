Generation XX gets big financial help from Summerside council

The City of Summerside is reaching out a helping hand to Generation XX so it can continue with its building renovations.

The city approved a loan guarantee $253,000 for the duration of the loan term at Monday night's council meeting.

The community non-profit provides a variety of services for youth, including the only indoor skate park in the province. It has been active in Summerside for more than 20 years.

"There's a lot of the non-profit organizations that provide services and programming, that if the city had to do those programs we just don't have the the staffing and the resources to work with," said finance chair Cou. Norma McColeman.

Norma McColeman, chair of finance for the city, says the the club does work the city could not afford to do. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"They're trying to increase their capacity as a service to the community to the families to the youth... they're trying to move forward with a plan where they're dealing with homelessness issues, those kinds of things, so they need to upgrade that second level of their building."

Building is collateral

The first phase of the renovations cost about $700,000, according to city staff. Phase two is budgeted at approximately $950,000.

Generation XX has received federal infrastructure funding of $700,000 but needs to get a loan for its portion of the funding arrangement. For the loan, the non-profit is putting up its building as security.

"We have to look at the fact too that it is a non-profit organization, so they're not in that type of a service like a business or entrepreneurial. They're trying to leverage that support from the community so that they can build upon the programming and the needs that they have," said McColeman.

"But they really need that support from the community."

More P.E.I. news