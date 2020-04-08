Summerside approves 59-unit, energy-efficient apartment building

A Summerside, P.E.I. developer hopes to start construction on a new energy-efficient, 59-unit apartment building next month.

At Tuesday night's regular city council meeting, held over Zoom, council approved the project unanimously.

Nathan Kember, president of developer Strategic Enterprises, said the building will exceed the energy efficiency of the National Building Code by including solar panels, heat pumps in every unit, and highly energy-efficient windows and doors.

"This building will be one of the first to adopt all these energy-efficient commitments and it will be a game changer for sure," said Kember

"We hope that others, when they're building, will also see the benefit of this and will follow along."

These features will help lower ongoing costs like heating and electricity for tenants, he said.

"The long-term sustainability and efficiency of this building will do everyone a favour, from the landlord to the tenant," he said.

He said the building will also offer about 12 affordable units for seniors and 6 accessible, barrier-free units.

A rendering of the apartment building being proposed for Summerside. (Submitted by Nathan Kember)

At Tuesday night's meeting Coun. Carrie Adams mentioned some residents in the area had concerns about maintaining green space in the area.

Kember said he was aware of those concerns and said the project will not compromise the environment.

"We're happy to respect that, and to as well add additional walking trails for the tenants," he said.

Coun. Cory Snow said he was happy to see the development move forward.

Kember said he anticipates the project will take 18 months to complete.

