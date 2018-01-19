More than 40,000 contraband cigarettes seized by Summerside police

A 70-year-old Summerside man has been arrested after police received reports of contraband tobacco being sold.

Summerside police say around 1 p.m. on Dec. 6 they received information that contraband tobacco was being sold out of a motel in the Summerside area.

A search of a motel room at the location turned up more than 200 cartons and bags of contraband cigarettes.

More than 40,000 cigarettes were seized, police said in a news release.

The man has been released from custody and will appear in court in January to answer to charges under the Excise Act, the release said.

"Most people who buy illegal cigarettes see it as a victimless crime and a money saver for them," said Sgt. Jason Blacquiere in an email to CBC.

However, Blacquiere said the money used to buy contraband cigarettes can end up funding other crimes or criminal activity such as the illegal drug trade.

The estimated street value of the contraband tobacco seized is between $7,000 and $8,000.

"The street prices for the illegal cigarettes works out to be approximately $4.50 to $5 per pack," Blacquiere's email said.

He said that the sale of illegal cigarettes is "very active" on P.E.I.

More P.E.I. news