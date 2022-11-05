Some Summerside community fridge items being taken for resale, say organizers

The people behind the community fridge in Summerside have approached city council about moving it to a new location to cut down on people raiding it when relatively expensive items arrive.

The fridge was opened in early November, one of a number that have been launched recently on P.E.I. They are meant to be places where people in need can go to pick up a few items to help feed their families, with no questions asked.

In a letter to Summerside council that was discussed at Tuesday night's meeting, community organizer Johlene Clow outlined how people are misusing the city's service, taking hundreds of dollars' worth of items as they donated with the intention of reselling it.

"People are waiting for the higher-priced items to come and then pouncing on them," said Coun. Carrie Adams.

The two refrigerators housing the donated food currently sit in a shed on city property on Foundry Street, with the city picking up the bill for the required electricity.

Not a police matter

Clow suggested the fridges be moved to a more visible area, such as close to the police station, but Coun. Barb Ramsay expressed some concern with that idea.

Barb Ramsay, the councillor for Summerside's Ward 3, said the city's police officers are too busy to monitor what's going on at the community fridge. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

"Our police services are very, very busy, as we all know, and for them to monitor that fridge would really not be their position," said Ramsay.

She also noted some of the people who need to use the fridge may not be comfortable with going near the police station.

Ramsay suggested the group might limit the hours the fridge is open, and recruit volunteers to monitor it.

Adams acknowledged that police should not be given responsibility for the fridge, but thought moving its location could help.

"It shouldn't be on our police to monitor it," she said, but added: "It might deter some of this activity that's happening."

Community fridge organizers were not at the council meeting. Councillors are hoping to meet with them, and return to council on March 7 with three possible options for a new location.