Summerside collision sends 4 people to hospital

Four people were sent to hospital after a three vehicle collision Friday, April 19 in Summerside P.E.I.

One of the injured was transported to the Moncton hospital to treat a neck injury and another was treated at Prince County Hospital for a broken arm, Summerside police said in a news release.

The two others were seen and released from the Prince County Hospital.

Summerside police say just before 2 p.m. they along with the Summerside Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the collision on Pope Road at Greenwood Drive.

Police say drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as causes for the collision, but the incident is still under investigation.

