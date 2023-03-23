Classic Car Nights to stay parked on Summerside's Water Street

An outdoor car show in downtown Summerside will be staying put this summer, following discussions at city hall on Thursday about possibly moving the event to a new location.

The organizer of Classic Car Nights is adamant that Water Street is the best place for it.

"There's buildings on both sides. It's the coziness of it," said Robert Gallant. "We just want to make sure that we were able to keep it right here."

The free event, which started in 2019, attracts thousands of people Friday nights during the summer, but requires that a section of Water Street be closed to traffic.

Gallant posted his concerns on social media Wednesday, after downtown officials raised the idea of possibly relocating the classic car show a few blocks away, to Heather Moyse Drive, closer to the waterfront.

Thousands of people read, liked and shared Gallant's online plea to keep the event on Water Street.

"Not one said they wanted to change the location," said Gallant.

Organizer Robert Gallant says they will explore ways to better promote local businesses during this summer's Classic Car Nights. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Summerside's mayor says the timing of the street closure at 4:30 p.m. on Friday nights last year had been problematic for some business owners.

"When we got everyone together, they said, 'Hey, why don't we just start this at 5 [p.m.],'" said Mayor Dan Kutcher. "No big deal."

The idea of moving off Water Street was put aside.

Gallant estimates 4,000 people and 400 vintage cars were on the street for last summer's final Friday.

"The biggest thing that led to the meeting was that I didn't want to change the location.... I was really excited that we could get on the same page," said Gallant.

Gallant says they are now talking to downtown businesses about how to better promote local shops to visitors at the car show.

Classic Car Nights will run every Friday this summer, from June 30 to Sept. 1.