Summerside citywide power outage caused by transmission line failure
City residents and businesses impacted for hours during Victoria Day long weekend
An hours-long power outage in the City of Summerside, P.E.I., over the weekend was caused by a transmission line failure.
Power was out in much of the city for 2½ hours Sunday. The city owns and operates its own utility.
"After investigation, it was identified to be a failure in the main transmission line that comes from Maritime Electric," said Coun. Bruce MacDougall.
"It was a faulty insulator on the main line that feeds the city."
MacDougall said in the event of an outage like Sunday's, the city uses generators to rotate power to essential services — like the Prince County Hospital — until power can be fulled restored.
"We're able to power a lot of the city, but there is uneasiness when power goes out, especially for people who depend on power."
MacDougall said the insulator issue was addressed and repaired Sunday.
With files from Laura Meader
