Summerside man faces child pornography charge

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have arrested a local man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

In a news release, police said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation.

Police said they searched a 28-year-old man's residence on March 31. He was arrested and a number of electronic devices were seized.

The suspect was released from custody. Police said he will be appearing in court at a later date to answer to charges including possession of child pornography.

The major crime unit and the digital forensics unit of the RMCP assisted in the investigation, Summerside Police said.

