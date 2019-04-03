Skip to Main Content
Summerside man facing child porn charge
New

Summerside man facing child porn charge

A 32-year-old Summerside man is facing a child pornography charge.

Police make arrest at Summerside hotel

CBC News ·

A 32-year-old Summerside man is facing a child pornography charge.

Summerside police said they executed a search warrant on March 29 at a hotel room on Water Street and arrested the man.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Summerside Police Service major crime unit and the RCMP major crime unit.

The man has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|