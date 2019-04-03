New
Summerside man facing child porn charge
A 32-year-old Summerside man is facing a child pornography charge.
Police make arrest at Summerside hotel
Summerside police said they executed a search warrant on March 29 at a hotel room on Water Street and arrested the man.
The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Summerside Police Service major crime unit and the RCMP major crime unit.
The man has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.