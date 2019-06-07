Summerside man applies to keep backyard chickens

Jiri Rambousek will be the first person in Summerside, P.E.I., to keep chickens in his backyard in over a decade if city council approves his application.

Many P.E.I. municipalities do not allow residents to keep chickens on their property, but in Summerside residents can apply for a permit as long as they abide by the animal-control bylaw.

If you do the right things they won't bother anybody. — Jiri Rambousek

"I grew up on a farm, and since I am retired I would like to keep a couple chickens," Rambousek said.

Rambousek's request received preliminary approval Tuesday at a council committee meeting, but council will make the final decision on June 17.

"If the people are allowed to keep dogs, cats, rabbits as a pet why can't I raise a couple chickens here as a pet?" Rambousek said.

'Hens are quiet'

Rambousek said he is only looking to have a flock of two to four hens to supply his family with fresh eggs and he doesn't plan to add any roosters.

'If the people are allowed to keep dogs, cats, rabbits as a pet why can't I raise a couple chickens here as a pet?' asks Summerside resident Jiri Rambousek. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Hens are quiet and I intend to take good care of them. If you do the right things they won't bother anybody," he said.

Rambousek said under the city bylaws the animal control officer will be able to regularly inspect his operation.

"They have the capability to shut me down anytime I break the rules. I accept the rules and I hope everything will be just fine."

Checking for avian flu

Summerside's animal control officer is also the city's police chief, Dave Poirier.

'I'm hopeful, I think we have an open-minded mayor and council,' says Rambousek, pointing to where he'd like to build his chicken coop. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Poirier said Rambousek approached him a few months ago about the chickens.

Poirier noted Rambousek's property is on the outskirts of town and he has a large backyard. Rambousek had to check with his neighbours within 61 metres and get written proof they were okay with the operation, Poirier said.

Poirier said he had to check with the Health Department to ensure there was no outbreaks of avian flu. P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison did make recommendations on proper disposal of feces.

Not many applications

"If it's approved at the monthly meeting on June 17 this will be the only one that's been approved in the last 10 to 12 years," Poirier said.

Poirier said he's only seen three applications to keep chickens in the past 40 years.

Rambousek said he thinks council will approve his plan.

"I'm hopeful, I think we have an open-minded mayor and council," he said.

If he does receive a permit he will have to reapply every two years.

