Summerside police turn tables on surprised senior

Imagine Ruth Waite's surprise when several Summerside police officers showed up last Friday looking for her at the nursing home where she lives.

They weren't there to arrest her — quite the opposite — they were bringing her a cake on the occasion of her 93rd birthday.

"First thing I see them coming and it's not just one policeman, it's I think most of them. It was kind of a shock," Waite told CBC News.

"I said to one fella, 'Did you think we were being raided or something?' And he said, 'No but I wondered what they were after you for!'"

Every Christmas for 34 years, it had been Waite's tradition to deliver cakes — one light fruitcake and one chocolate cake — to the Summerside Police Department to thank officers for their service.

But last year she told them the cake they received would be the last, since she was moving to a nursing home and would no longer have an oven for baking.

'People like her never get recognized'

Friday, several officers arrived at Andrews of Summerside with a bouquet of flowers and a big cake with the police department crest in icing.

'Ruth's been a wonderful community person over the years,' said Summerside Deputy police Chief Sinclair Walker. (Cst. Grant MacLeod)

Deputy police Chief Sinclair Walker said officers had decided last year they'd treat Waite, thanking her for her kindness over the years.

"She was quite surprised, very surprised, and appreciative," Walker said. "Ruth's been a wonderful community person over the years, and sometimes you know, people like her never get recognized.

"It made us feel good to go and take a cake to her and see her in good spirits."

'Praise is scarce'

Waite said it was a wonderful surprise for her and some of the other residents.

"It was very nice, I thought," she said.

And the officers ended up getting a cake after all — Waite's daughter-in-law used her recipe to make a cake, as well as cookies, which were delivered to the police department Saturday.

Waite said it's only right that police get treated well.

"They don't get enough praise. They get criticism, but praise is scarce," Waite said.

