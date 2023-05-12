7 candidates vying for vacant Summerside city council seat

Nominations closed Friday afternoon for a byelection for city council in Summerside, P.E.I., with seven people looking to fill the vacant seat for Ward 3.

The final candidates are:

Lisa Bradshaw.

Nicholas Cameron.

Arlene Desroches.

Krista Hickey.

Patrick McMahon.

Pete Peters.

Gordie Whitlock.

The seat became vacant after the provincial election last month, when the sitting councillor, Barb Ramsay, won her bid to become an MLA.

The byelection is scheduled for May 29. There will be advance polls May 23 and May 26.

The poll at 515 Notre Dame St., next to Credit Union Place, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days.