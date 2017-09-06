Drivers still passing buses on P.E.I., say Summerside police

Summerside police say vehicles on Prince Edward Island are still not stopping for school buses in the area.

Since the start of the school year in September, Summerside police say they have received more than a dozen complaints of vehicles passing buses while stopped, they said in a written news release.

They have laid two charges and are investigating a number of incidents in which they say charges are "likely to result."

Police say on the afternoon of Oct. 8, they charged a 23-year-old woman after she passed a stopped bus with its red light flashing red lights on Water Street near MacKenzie Drive.

A week later, there was another incident when a bus was stopped on Water Street East in the afternoon with its red lights flashing when a vehicle passed it, police said.

They charged a 66-year-old man under the Highway Traffic Act in that incident.

"Any complaints of this nature will be thoroughly investigated and charges laid when enough evidence is available," the release said.

Fines for passing stopped buses with their lights flashing start at $1,000 and also carry a driver's licence suspension.

Police said they are working with P.E.I.'s Department of Education to develop a strategy to help deal with people passing buses.

