Summerside building evacuated after hazardous chemicals discovered

Summerside police have evacuated the National Bank building after hazardous chemicals were located in one of the offices.

The building, located at 290 Water St., houses Child and Family Services along with other businesses, but not National Bank, which has moved uptown.

It was evacuated at about 2 p.m. and will remain vacant pending the arrival of a specialized team from Halifax who will safely dispose of the chemicals, according to Summerside Deputy Chief Jason Blacquiere.

He said the team in Halifax received information that the chemical is mustard gas.

"Their advice to us was to evacuate the building just to avoid any potential exposure to people," said Blacquiere.

Mustard gas is a type of chemical warfare agent that can cause blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chemicals were in the possession of a tenant in the building and there are no indications that anyone was exposed to the chemicals, or that there was any ill intent on the person in possession of the chemicals, he said.