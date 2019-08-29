Buddy bench honours brothers who loved downtown Summerside

A special buddy bench will soon be installed on Water Street in Summerside to pay tribute to two P.E.I. men who left their mark on the community.

Angus MacDonald died in December after being struck by a truck while trying to cross the road. He was 69.

Angus and his brother Donnie were fixtures in the city, often seen downtown sitting on benches and chatting with anyone who came along.

They also attended many local events. Without help from his brother, Donnie is no longer able to spend time downtown.

Inscribed on the buddy bench are words from a letter written by a woman who befriended the brothers. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"There was certainly an outcry from the residents and the community and the business community — was there going to be something to remember Angus, in particular, and his brother Donnie because they were always together?" said deputy mayor Norma McColeman.

"That's basically where the idea came from, just to show respect and honour them as brothers that spent a lot of time downtown."

After the death, a woman who had moved to the area and had found friendship through chats with the brothers, wrote a beautiful letter to the editor about them. The words have been inscribed on the new buddy bench.

McColeman said the bench will be installed near the Royal Bank on Water Street. She hopes it will help fill a void left in the downtown area.

