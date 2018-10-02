Massive renovation to improve safety at Summerside Boys and Girls Club

An $800,000 renovation project is underway at the Boys and Girls Club in Summerside, P.E.I.

Enhanced security and safety was a driving force behind the project, said executive director Adam Binkley. He has expressed concern about traffic in the area, and the lack of a safe area for dropping off and picking up members.

The renovation will move the main entrance to the back of the building and create a wraparound parking lot, to have a secure pickup and drop-off location.

"We're going to make the necessary changes when it comes to the parking issues and the traffic and the downstairs area," said Binkley.

"The club members are going to be welcomed with a brand new facility, pretty much. The overall look of the club is going to increase the self-esteem, the self-worth of the club members, everyone is going to be very proud of this renovation project."

The renovation includes a lot of other improvements.

The renovated building will make the members proud, said Adam Binkley. (CBC)

An addition will allow for a registration room, administration and a waiting area. More washrooms will be added and there will be a new kitchen and eating area for the breakfast program.

Binkley hope is to have the renovations completed by the end of the year.

In the meantime, the club's breakfast program will be offered at the nearby Youth Engagement Centre, and the after school program is happening at Credit Union Place.

