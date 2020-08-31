Police release new detail involving Summerside boy's death

Police in Summerside believe a young boy who died earlier this month had suffered his injuries the day before an ambulance took him to hospital.

The two-year-old has been the subject of an outpouring of grief in the P.E.I. city. Police say they have an ongoing investigation into the death, and an autopsy has been conducted.

In a news release Monday, police said they now believe the boy's injuries occurred on Aug. 16. He was transported by ambulance to Prince County Hospital the next day, and airlifted to Halifax for further treatment. He died from his injuries on Aug. 19.

Summerside Police Services became involved in the case after Child Protection Services alerted the force.

A vigil was held in Summerside Wednesday evening and a makeshift memorial constructed with stuffed animals and other toys, but it had been dismantled by midday Thursday.

Police say they were on the scene while the memorial was taken down in order to keep the peace, but they did not say who removed the items.

