Summerside bookstore closing because owner can't find suitable new space

A long-time independent bookstore in downtown Summerside is closing its doors for good next month.

Seaside Bookshop has been a fixture on Water Street for more than 30 years, but it received an eviction notice earlier this year.

The building's new owner operates Jewellery Plus, the business next door, and wants to expand it into the bookstore's space.

"It is sad to see such a place close," said Seaside's owner, Nancy Quinn, who has run the business for the past five years. Before that, it was Avonlea Bookstore.

"When I was looking at moving somewhere else, one of the things I wanted to do was be in an environment that really supported businesses. I have hope for the future because the mayor indicated that reinventing and revitalizing the downtown is important — but the truth is, I can't wait for that to happen."

A Google Streetview photo of downtown Summerside shows the relative locations of Philip Sullivan's Jewellery Plus and Seaside Bookshop, behind the tree. (Google)

Quinn said she feels the independent organization Downtown Summerside is not holding as many events to promote downtown retailers, and "a lot of the assets like our lighting and our benches seem to have left the downtown" over the years.

"All of those things combined made me decide that while I could pay a heftier rent, it probably wasn't really worth it for me."

One thing that did not contribute to her decision to shut down? COVID-19.

In late 2020, as Seaside Books adapted to COVID-19 restrictions that cut down on open houses, Quinn offered to let newcomers to the country pick out a free book on Canada. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"The pandemic drove people to spend time on their own, and one of the things they did was turn to reading. And especially during the Atlantic bubble, I had a very busy summer," Quinn said.

"But of course, it's been a challenge for business overall, and I think that that has made an impact as well downtown."

So the store will be shutting at the end of May. Quinn is planning a closeout sale starting Monday, April 17. And she said in a news release Thursday that she plans to leave the province after things are wrapped up.

Expansion for business next-door

Philip Sullivan is Quinn's new landlord, who issued the eviction notice because he is expanding the engraving side of Jewellery Plus.

"We have two laser engraving machines and they are definitely going over there," he said of the extra square footage. "I may even move my goldsmith over there, too. He's at the front of the store here now, but he's kind of tight for space."

As well as engraving products and selling jewelry, Philip Sullivan's business offers trophies, trades in coins and bullion, changes watch batteries and straps, and buys estate jewelry. He recently bought the building where Seaside Books is located with an expansion plan in mind. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Sullivan said he regrets that Quinn has decided to get out of the book business rather than move her shop.

"I wasn't excited about telling her she had to leave, but I know there are some other empty spaces in the downtown core. But my understanding is she's decided not to move, perhaps just to close up shop."

The City of Summerside says the number of retailers in the downtown core has risen by 15 per cent over the past four years — and more and more people are choosing to live downtown.

Meanwhile, in Kensington...

As well as planning a closing sale, Seaside Bookshop has donated about 500 of its books to a new independent bookstore in Kensington that will be run by a former employee of Quinn's.

Nancy Quinn in May of 2022, holding a donated first edition of the book Anne of the Island by beloved author L.M. Montgomery. She gave 50 per cent of the profits from its sale to Summerside’s LifeHouse shelter. (Seaside Books.)

Daisy Mae Books is set to open May 1. Quinn said she knows a bit of how brand-new bookstore owner Meghan Skerry must be feeling.

"We are in it because we love the books, because we care about them, because we believe that reading from a book when you can do it is very, very important."