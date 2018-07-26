Body washes up in Summerside
Summerside police are working to identify the body of a man who washed up on the shore in the east end of the P.E.I. city Wednesday evening.
Foul play not suspected
Police received the call about 8:25 p.m.
The man is described as being between 25 and 40 years old with short, dark hair. He was about five feet seven inches tall with a medium build.
Police do not suspect foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the man to contact them.