Summerside plans $800K restoration of boardwalk

Tenders will be going out soon for $800,000 worth of replacements and repairs to the western end of the Summerside boardwalk.

The city is paying for $400,000 of the work, with the rest coming from other levels of government. The spending was approved Tuesday as part of the city's budget.

Coun. Justin Doiron says it's a good investment.

"The boardwalk is one of our crown jewels. You know, we have [Credit Union Place], we have the boardwalk, and it really sets us apart from a lot of cities.... It's a very highly used piece of our infrastructure and it's important to us and it's important to the residents."

Summerside Coun. Justin Doiron says the boardwalk is one of the community's crown jewels. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Doiron says last year work on the boardwalk focused on the area behind Holland College and the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex, and extending near the Shipyard Market. It totalled around 500 metres and cost $228,000.

He says the work this year will continue moving westward until the money runs out.

